5 highest paid ophthalmologists in Houston

The highest paid ophthalmologist in Houston earns $698,300, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $265,450 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest paid ophthalmologists in Houston earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $698,300 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed setting

2. $686,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $653,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $644,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $625,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting