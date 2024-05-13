Pennsylvania office building converted to outpatient facility

Pennsylvania-based Mediplex Property Group has finished repurposing an existing two-story office building in King of Prussia, Pa., into an outpatient health facility, according to a May 13 report from Commercial Cafe.

The new medical center began development in 2022, and offers 16,000 square feet of space.

International healthcare provider RMA Reproductive Medicine Associates pre-leased the property in its entirety.

Office space in Philadelphia was among the most affordable in the Northeastern U.S. region at the end of the first quarter.

The average full-service equivalent listing rate here was $31.85 per square foot in March, which was below the national average of $37.74 per square foot.