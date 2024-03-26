Where will the physician shortage be the most dire?

Growth in physician demand is expected to be the highest in the South and West by 2036, according to a recent report from the Association of American Medical Colleges.
This year's "Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections From 2021 to 2036" report, published March 21, determines demand as the number of physicians required to provide an average level of care.
Here is physician demand and demand growth by census region:
Primary care:
Northeast:
2021 demand: 45,900
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 3,400
Midwest:
2021 demand: 5,400
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 3,800
South:
2021 demand: 96,800
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 17,000
West
2021 demand: 58,400
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 10,900
Non-primary care physicians:
Northeast:
2021 demand: 115,400
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 6,900
Midwest:
2021 demand: 138,300
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 9,300
South:
2021 demand: 244,500
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 38,800
West
2021 demand: 137,700
Expected demand growth from 2021-2026: 25,300