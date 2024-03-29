What makes or breaks a successful ASC? 2 leaders weigh in

There are several factors that can enhance or hinder the success of an ASC, including budgeting, staff culture and communication.

Two ASC leaders recently spoke with Becker's about which factors contribute to an ASC's success.

Editor's note: These responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What makes or breaks a successful ASC?

Deb Goodman, RN. Clinical Director of Great Lakes Surgical Suites (Munster, Ind.): The success of a center has several variables:

1. Strong core group of surgeons who are dedicated to the center, efficient, understand Paycor mix, understand which patients are the right fit for ambulatory and are supportive of staff.

2. Strong administrator as a liaison between surgeons and staff. This position also needs a strong relationship with the management group also.

3. Strong team members recognizing what each group brings to the center and to its success.

4. Treating patients, families and each other with respect and care.

The above all contribute to success, but if there are weak links in any of the groups, the center could start to fail. [Some examples are] surgeons not bringing cases, surgeons bringing patients with numerous comorbidities, causing longer recovery or transfers, bringing costly cases that are not profitable and fighting among staff. I have found that open communication between all groups is best. This is a collaborative environment.

Benita Tapia, RN, CASC. Administrator of 90210 Surgery Medical Center, Linden Surgery Center, Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center, Spalding Triangle Surgery Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.):

Leadership

Makes: Engagement of governing body and administrative leadership, staff engagement, great staff culture empowering staff to be a part of quality and improvement and making staff feel like they are heard.

Breaks: Poor leadership, lack of engagement of the governing body, poor administrative leadership and poor culture of safety.

Quality

Makes: Great patient outcomes exceeding patient and surgeon satisfaction expectations.

Breaks: Poor patient and surgeon satisfaction and poor surgical outcomes.

Financial

Makes: Good source of profitable cases with good carrier contracts, having a budget and regularly reviewing that budget, cost containment of cases and evaluating [whether] the reimbursement will allow the cases to be profitable, containment of staffing costs and overtime, efficiency of surgeons, good surgeon utilization of block time and quick turnover of operating rooms.

Breaks: Lack of profitable cases, poor cost containment, not understanding cost of supplies used in cases, not evaluating the costs of cases versus reimbursement, poor oversight of staffing costs/overtime and not having a budget.