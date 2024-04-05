The workforce changes scaring ASCs

The ASC workforce is changing, but not all changes are for the better.

Here are three workforce shifts that may be worrying ASC leaders.

Anesthesia provider shortages

The anesthesia provider shortage continues to plague ASCs.

"Today's shortage of anesthesia providers has been compounding for years and has turned into an incredible challenge for all," Andrew Lovewell, CEO of Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group, told Becker's. "Not only is it difficult to find anesthesia coverage, finding coverage that understands and embraces the priorities and workflow of an ASC is seemingly impossible."

Some ASCs have begun using stipends as a means to retain anesthesia providers.

Rising labor costs

The average percentage of operating revenue ASCs spent on paying employees was 21.3%, according to a report from VMG Health. The highest spenders paid 29% of their earnings to compensate staff.

According to a report by the American Medical Group Association, the median expense per physician in 2023 increased from $905,283 to $1,036,238.

Work-life balance expectations

According to Medscape's 2024 "Lifestyle and Happiness Reports," at least half of the physicians in 17 medical specialties said they would take less pay for better work-life balance.

These specialties include those that are prominent in ASCs such as orthopedics, anesthesia and gastroenterology.

Overall, more than 50% of physicians would be willing to take less pay in exchange for better work-life balance.