Stark law crackdown an 'assault on physicians': Viewpoint

Lisa Knetsche, practice manager of The Spine Center of Central Kentucky in Danville, joined Becker's to discuss Stark law issues and declining reimbursements.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What Stark law issues are keeping an eye on?

Lisa Knetsche: I have noticed that there are more and more arrests for Stark law violations. It seems that they are targeting physicians. The systems are reducing pay, obstructing prior authorizations and then interfering in ways that physicians can earn money. It is simply another assault on physicians, as the Stark laws do not require intent. I think it is another factor running doctors toward no longer working in the medical field.

Q: What's the biggest danger of declining spine and orthopedic reimbursements?

LK: The biggest danger of declining reimbursements is the loss of physician independence, which means the loss of physicians. Many physicians are near retirement, and the fight to stay in business will push many to just quit practicing medicine. This will lead to less access for patients and longer waits to be treated. As a business, I am most concerned about not just the reduced reimbursements, but the continued rise of expenses and the relentless [recovery audit contractors] by Medicare looking for any small technicality to recoup funds, regardless of the medical need of the patient.