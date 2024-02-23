Meet the leaders of 5 state ASC organizations

Here are the leaders of the ASC organizations in the five states with the most ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S.:
State: California
Number of ASCs: 848
Organization: California Ambulatory Surgery Association
President: Oren Shill, group president of operations at SCA Health
State: Florida
Number of ASCs: 468
Organization: Florida Society of Ambulatory Surgical Centers
President: Chris Markford, regional vice president of United Surgical Partners International
State: Texas
Number of ASCs: 458
Organization: Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society
President: Dallas Freyer, RN, administrator of Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery and Surgicare of Corpus Christi
State: Georgia
Number of ASCs: 386
Organization: Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers
President: H. McMillan Starr Jr., MD, orthopedic surgeon at Georgia Surgical Center on Peachtree in Atlanta
State: Maryland
Number of ASCs: 351
Organization: Maryland Ambulatory Surgery Association
President: Andrea Hyatt, director of ASC operations for University of Maryland Faculty Physicians in Baltimore