Meet the leaders of 5 state ASC organizations

Here are the leaders of the ASC organizations in the five states with the most ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S.:

State: California

Number of ASCs: 848

Organization: California Ambulatory Surgery Association

President: Oren Shill, group president of operations at SCA Health

State: Florida

Number of ASCs: 468

Organization: Florida Society of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

President: Chris Markford, regional vice president of United Surgical Partners International

State: Texas

Number of ASCs: 458

Organization: Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society

President: Dallas Freyer, RN, administrator of Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery and Surgicare of Corpus Christi

State: Georgia

Number of ASCs: 386

Organization: Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

President: H. McMillan Starr Jr., MD, orthopedic surgeon at Georgia Surgical Center on Peachtree in Atlanta

State: Maryland

Number of ASCs: 351

Organization: Maryland Ambulatory Surgery Association

President: Andrea Hyatt, director of ASC operations for University of Maryland Faculty Physicians in Baltimore