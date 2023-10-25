How female physicians supplement their income 

Sixty-four percent of physicians do not take on extra work to supplement their income, according to Medscape's 2023 Female Compensation Report.

The survey includes more than 10,000 respondents across 29 specialities. The data for the report was collected between Oct. 7, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

Here's how many female physicians take extra work to supplement their income:

Other medical-related work: 17%

Medical moonlighting: 10%

Added more hours to primary job as a physician: 6%

Other nonmedical-related work: 6%

No additional work: 64%