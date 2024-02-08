How ASC administrators plan to supercharge growth

In 2024, growth is the name of the game for ASCs.

Here are three ASC administrators' strategies for growth:

Ashley Hilliard, MSN, RN. Administrator at Deerpath Ambulatory Surgery Center: As I look toward the next one to two years, I see a lot of growth on the orthopedic side. The addition of total shoulder arthroplasty and total ankle arthroplasty to the fee schedule has opened doors for growth. I have added one new ENT provider and this will help expand my ENT service to the community. Down the line further, I am hopeful to have general surgery come to my center. The future is looking bright for us!

Alfonso Del Granado. Administrator and CEO at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center: Over the coming 12 to 24 months, our centers will continue to focus on increasing case complexity. While we will perform our share of quicker procedures in service lines such as GI, pain and ophthalmology, we expect a greater share of our OR time will be dedicated to longer procedures, including total joints, bariatrics and combination cases.

We are also about to break ground on an expansion project to add an operating room at one center and plan to add at least one or two large dedicated ORs to another center to facilitate performing total hips. Finally, we are in the initial stages of planning to add a new service line that will grow our business by about 20 percent, though we are not yet sharing the details. All told, the next couple of years hold the promise of strong financial growth.

Dean Lehmkuhler. Administrator at Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center: The growth of our ASC will be significant after two years as we are planning to build a new endoscopy center with a projected opening of Jan. 31, 2026. The new center will allow for 50% growth over the next five years as we are increasing the size of the center and increasing from four procedure rooms to five procedure rooms with an ability to add a sixth room. We will also be programming a more efficient patient flow along with technological advances that we currently do not have in the center today.

