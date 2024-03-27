ASC staff choosing hospitals for more money, leader says 

ASCs in many markets have to compete with the deep pockets of hospitals to recruit and retain staff.

Karen Sumida, RN, interim administrator of Surgery Center of Athens (Texas), joined Becker's to discuss how staffing shortages are the biggest disrupter of the ASC industry.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity

Question: What will disrupt the ASC industry next?

Karen Sumida: I unfortunately feel like nursing and certified surgical technologist shortages will continue to disrupt the ASC industry in the future. Many nurses that could retire during COVID-19 did and others left the field or took jobs that can be done remotely. Applicants for both positions are requiring higher salaries, and with the ASC industry getting lower reimbursements than hospitals, we can not compete with the rising salaries. Many RNs and CSTs are leaving the ASC setting and going to work at the hospitals to get a better salary. Staffing is and will continue to be a problem in the ASC setting.