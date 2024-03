Here are five statistics on ASC leader pay from the 2023 OR Manager survey:

1. The average raise for ASC leaders in 2023 was 5.1%.

2. Sixty-eight percent of respondents reported a total annual compensation of $120,000 or more.

3. Seventy-seven percent of respondents reported earning an average annual salary of $100,000 or more.

4. Seventeen percent of respondents reported earning $150,000 or more.

5. Less than 14% of respondents reported earning less than $100,000.