5 hospitals laying off employees: What it could mean for ASCs

While layoffs are slowing at hospitals and health systems as margins improve, some are still having to cut staff due to financial issues.

ASCs and private practices in many markets have not been affected by the same staffing challenges, and the layoffs could create a larger talent pool for ASCs, who often cannot compete with high salaries at hospitals and health systems.

"Fortunately for private practice, we haven't seen the same staffing challenges as hospital systems," Taif Mukhdomi, MD, interventional pain physician at Pain Zero in Columbus, Ohio, told Becker's. "With recent reports alluding to culture in the workplace affecting overall job satisfaction and patient outcomes, private practice is poised for growth."

Additionally, ASCs often can offer employees a work-life balance that hospital jobs cannot always provide.

"The ASC arena has historically enjoyed a modest human resource advantage," Les Jebson, regional administrator at Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, told Becker's in September. "Specifically, this advantage is the result of predictability in work hours and perceived associated overall quality of professional life."

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have cut jobs in the last month:

1. Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health is laying off more than 100 employees, citing ongoing financial challenges.

2. AHMC's San Gabriel (Calif.) Valley Medical Center will lay off 62 employees May 13.

3. Bristol (Conn.) Health's cut 60 positions amid ongoing financial challenges.

4. Miami-based North Shore Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, laid off around 150 employees amid financial struggles.

5. Lion Star, which operates Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Hospital, is closing four clinics March 22 laying off under 50 people.