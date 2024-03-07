White House names March GI cancer awareness month

The White House has declared March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to recognize cancer survivors, caregivers and their loved ones and raise awareness about the growing rates of CRC.

On Jan. 16, 33 organizations reached out to President Joe Biden to advocate for the recognition, according to a Feb. 29 press release from Fight Colorectal Cancer.

In addition, Fight Colorectal Cancer, a national advocacy organization, is installing 27,400 blue flags representing the color of colorectal cancer on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from March 10 to March 22. The display serves as a visual reminder of the 27,400 people under 50 who are projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancers in 2030.