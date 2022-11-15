The next 5 years of gastroenterology

Neal Kaushal, MD, a gastroenterologist at Adventist Health's Foothill Specialty Group in Sonora, Calif., connected with Becker's to discuss how he sees the gastroenterology industry evolving over the next five years.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: How do you see the GI industry evolving over the next five years?

Dr. Neal Kaushal: Over the next five years, I think that GI industry dynamics favor physicians. Demand for GI services especially in the post-pandemic era has increased significantly, and the field itself continues to advance at light speed. Even within itself, gastroenterology is becoming further subspecialized thanks to advances in inflammatory bowel disease, therapeutic endoscopy and hepatology. More gastroenterologists are being sought to provide complete GI care for patients across the board, whether in community or academic settings. Furthermore, with newer disruptors such as AI staking their claim in the field, new-generation physicians will be highly sought after because they will be more adept at utilizing these technologies as compared to their predecessors. All of these factors translate to increased earning potential for the early-career physician. For mid- and later-career physicians, being able to realize sweat equity can lead to monetary gains in multiples if leveraged strategically in a merger or acquisition setting.