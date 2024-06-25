The medtech giants dominating gastroenterology

Here are nine medtech giants dominating gastroenterology:

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is a medical device company with an expansive gastroenterology and cardiology portfolio.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp. has an endoscopy portfolio that caters to endoluminal surgery, pulmonology, and diagnostic and interventional gastroenterology.

Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a software company with a focus on artificial intelligence-based precision medicine in gastroenterology.

Medtronic

Medtronic sells a variety of medical products and devices, including those for spine, orthopedics, gastroenterology and cardiology.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Micro-Tech Endoscopy is an endoscopic device business that has a portfolio of gastroenterology products.

Motus GI

Motus GI is a medical technology company that manufactures the Pure-Vu colon prep system.

Pentax Medical

Pentax Medical is a global company focused on advanced endo-imaging solutions. The company's products focus on gastroenterology, endoscopic ultrasound, pulmonology and more.

Olympus

Olympus has a wide range of gastrointestinal endoscopy products, including video processor tools, enteroscopies, and therapeutic and diagnostic colonoscopies.

Saneso

Saneso is a medical company whose portfolio includes the industry's first 360-degree colonoscope.