Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to expand colorectal screening coverage

Pennsylvania Reps. Pat Gallagher, Tarik Khan and Perry Warren announced their plan to introduce legislation that would update the state's insurance laws to expand coverage for colorectal cancer screenings.

The legislation would update the state's Insurance Company Law to change the age when colorectal cancer screenings are covered from 50 to 45, according to a March 5 news release from Mr. Gallagher's office.

The legislation would be in line with the American Cancer Society's recommended age of 45 for when people of average risk should begin screening for colorectal cancer.

"As a survivor of colorectal cancer, I know firsthand the impact that early detection and proper care can have on an individual's journey through the labyrinth of cancer," Mr. Gallagher said at a news conference. "This legislation is not just about updating insurance coverage; it's about saving lives and ensuring that no one has to face the challenges of colorectal cancer alone and that every Pennsylvanian, regardless of their circumstances, can access the screenings that could make all the difference."