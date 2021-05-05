New Middlesex Digestive program helps patients manage weight, digestive disorders

Acton, Mass.-based Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center launched a new program to help patients manage weight and related gastrointestinal disorders, the company announced May 5.

The 16-week, medically supervised program offers individualized nutrition plans with health screenings, medical testing, weight-loss education and behavioral modifications, the company said.

More people are suffering from weight and GI disorders, many attributed to pandemic stress, the release said. The new program hopes to mitigate this growth.

Middlesex Digestive specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and management of digestive diseases.

