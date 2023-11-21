Mayo Clinic, Ayble Health launch GI care model

Mayo Clinic and digital health platform Ayble Health have partnered to offer a hybrid digestive care model to patients.

Through the collaboration, Mayo Clinic Complex Care Program patients will match patients with virtual, in-person or combined virtual and in-person care depending on acuity and need, according to a Nov. 20 Ayble news release shared with Becker's.

Due to the fluctuation of digestive symptoms faced by many gastroenterology patients, the hybrid care offerings aim to significantly improve outcomes and improve costs for digestive diseases.

The service is available to employers and health plans, the release said.