GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Mayo Clinic, Ayble Health launch GI care model

Paige Haeffele -  

Mayo Clinic and digital health platform Ayble Health have partnered to offer a hybrid digestive care model to patients.

Through the collaboration, Mayo Clinic Complex Care Program patients will match patients with  virtual, in-person or combined virtual and in-person care depending on acuity and need, according to a Nov. 20 Ayble news release shared with Becker's. 

Due to the fluctuation of digestive symptoms faced by many gastroenterology patients, the hybrid care offerings aim to significantly improve outcomes and improve costs for digestive diseases.

The service is available to employers and health plans, the release said.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast