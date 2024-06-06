GI becoming 'hub for obesity management'

The June issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology is focused on obesity in gastroenterology, discussing issues including population trends in obesity, food insecurity, how obesity affects predisposition to diseases and response to therapies, treatment and therapies and a multidisciplinary approach to obesity.

The introduction to the issue notes the emergence of gastroenterology as a "major hub" for obesity management, according to a June 5 news release from the American College of Gastroenterology.

Obesity and weight loss management tools, including medications such as Ozempic, are becoming more commonly discussed across every field of medicine.

Topics discussed in the issue include the use of GLP-1s in preparation for colonoscopy, food insecurity and its relationship to fatty liver disease and small bowel microbiomes and obesity.

In addition, more gastroenterology practices, including West Long Branch, N.J.-based Allied Digestive Health, are investing in weight loss care.