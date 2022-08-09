Gastrointestinal virtual health clinic receives $10.5M investment

Salvo Health, a virtual clinic specializing in comprehensive gastroenterology care and chronic gut conditions, closed a $10.5 million investment from Threshold Ventures, Torch Capital and Felicis.

Salvo Health is the first digital clinic offering gastro care, according to an Aug. 9 news release.

Salvo's members have unlimited access to a messaging platform with doctors, health coaches, care navigators and gastrointestinal experts.

"The conventional medical system often underserves chronic GI conditions, so we assembled top minds to provide comprehensive and accessible care through an easy-to-use, app-based approach," Jeff Glueck, founder and CEO of Salvo Health, said in the release.

Salvo plans to use the investment to improve its technology, build awareness and expand into additional states.

Currently, it is available in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Connecticut, Kentucky and Virginia.