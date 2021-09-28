Capital Digestive inks deal with 34-physician practice

Capital Digestive Care has finalized a deal with Suffolk, Va.-based Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, the company said Sept. 28.

A major element of the deal is leveraging PE GI Solutions, a physician-oriented management services organization. The practice will have access to Capital Digestive's systems, IT capabilities and resources — including infusion and GI laboratory services.

Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater has 34 physicians and 12 advanced care providers at eight locations. With the addition, Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care has 128 GI specialists serving the mid-Atlantic region.