Boston Scientific has closed on its $615 million acquisition of gastroenterology device company Apollo Endosurgery.

Boston Scientific announced its plan to acquire the company for $10 per share in November.

Apollo's main focus is on the design, development and commercialization of less invasive gastrointestinal and endoscopic devices.

This acquisition will mark Boston Scientific's entry into the endobariatric market, according to an April 4 news release shared with Becker's.