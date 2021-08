Medical device company Aspero Medical obtained a patent for its Pillar Technology, which improves the anchoring of medical devices inside the body.

The Pillar device aids in balloon-assisted endoscopy to allow physicians to see the entire small intestine. Aspero's device increases wall traction and anchoring inside the GI tract, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

Aspero Medical is based in Boulder, Colo., and supported by Innosphere Ventures Fund.