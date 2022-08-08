American College of Gastroenterology releases updated gastroparesis guidelines

The American College of Gastroenterology released updated guidelines for gastroparesis in the August edition of The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

The updated guidelines summarize views on the risk factors, diagnosis and management of gastroparesis in adults. This includes dietary, pharmacological, device and interventions directed at the pylorus.

The American College of Gastroenterology considers the guidelines to be preferred but recognizes they are not the only approach to treating gastroparesis.

Read the full guidelines here.