48% of gastroenterologists are burned out: Medscape

Forty-eight percent of gastroenterologists reported being burned out, according to Medscape's 2021 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" released Jan. 21.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021.

Three more stats to know:

1. Out of all the work settings, physicians working in an outpatient setting were the most burned out — 58 percent.

2. Fifty-one percent of women said they were burned out in 2020, compared to 56 percent in 2021. For men, the year-over-year increase was from 36 percent to 41 percent.

3. Forty-nine percent of physicians with depression said they can deal with it without professional help, but 43 percent said they would not seek help because of fears of disclosure to the medical board.