2 ways to potentially increase colorectal cancer screenings

Two recent studies point to distinct ways health systems could increase the amount of patients undergoing routine colorectal cancer screenings.

According to a study presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2024 annual meeting, artificial intelligence may be able to reach underserved populations by re-engaging individuals who previously missed or avoided an appointment.

After researchers used an AI tool to reengage 2,400 patients who missed colonoscopies, 58% of patients who engaged with the AI accepted a live transfer to a staff member to reschedule their appointments, and 25% of patients completed their colonoscopy screening.

Additionally, giving patients more choice in their colorectal cancer screening options could increase the number of patients who get screened, according to a May study from the Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

When patients were given the choice between a take-home test kit or undergoing a colonoscopy, more patients voluntarily undergo screenings.

These two studies may show health systems effective ways to engage patients for routine screenings as colorectal cancer rates continue to rise nationwide.