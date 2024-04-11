The most promising healthcare AI company of 2024, per Forbes

As artificial intelligence becomes more common not just in healthcare, but in every industry worldwide, Forbes has released its sixth annual "AI 50" list, recognizing 50 of the most promising privately held artificial intelligence companies for 2024.

This year, one company in the top 50 focused on AI in healthcare: Pittsburgh-based Abridge.

Abridge was founded in 2018 by practicing cardiologist Shiv Rao, MD. The company has now grown to 75 employees.

Dr. Rao founded Abridge to free clinicians of time spent doing time-consuming paperwork following patient visits.

Abridge records conversations between physicians and patients and uses AI to summarize these interactions.

The startup is now worth $850 million and has 10,000 clinician users nationwide, according to Forbes.

Forbes compiles the list in partnership with data partners Sequoia and Meritech Capital, considering both qualitative information — such as business models, technical talent and how they're building and using AI-enabled technology — and quantitative figures such as fundraising, valuation and revenue history. Read more about its methodology here.