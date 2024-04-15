The 8 biggest problems in healthcare in 2023, according to healthcare professionals

The largest challenge that healthcare professionals faced while working in healthcare in 2023 was having to work with a limited number of staff members and workers, according to the 2024 "State of Healthcare" report from healthcare staffing firm Soliant, published April 10.

The report surveyed over 2,000 healthcare professionals of various roles in the Soliant network, including physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and administrators.

From 2021 to 2023, 54.4% of healthcare workers say their job satisfaction decreased.

Here are the largest issues professionals working in healthcare faced in 2023:

Note: 3.59% of respondents had no concerns.

1. Working with limited staff or a shortage of workers: 26.31%

2. Worsening job burnout or mental health: 18.14%

3. Working long hours or receiving few days off during peak seasonal times: 13.73%

4. High patient volumes and overcrowding: 13.40%

5. Not having time to give my full quality of care: 11.60%

6. Getting sick due to exposure while working: 7.52%

7. Unintentionally providing unsatisfactory or poor medical care: 1.47%

8. Missing a diagnosis due to work volume: 0.65%