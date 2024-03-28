Medical equipment company owner sentenced for $87M fraud, kickback scheme

The owner of a durable medical equipment company was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his participation in a healthcare fraud kickback scheme.

Mark Sorensen of Chicago was the owner of Symed, a durable medical equipment company. Between 2015 and 2018, Mr. Sorensen illegally purchased patient leads, according to a March 27 news release from the Justice Department. Mr. Sorensen and his co-conspirators tricked patients into agreeing to receive braces, some of which were not needed or wanted. The co-conspirators repeatedly contacted physicians to get them to sign the prescriptions authorizing the braces. Mr. Sorensen and his co-conspirators fraudulently billed Medicare $87 million and received $23.6 million.

In addition to his sentence, Mr. Sorensen must forfeit $1.8 million for his participation in the scheme.