ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Man sentenced to 18 years for Missouri ASC stabbing

Claire Wallace -  

A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing inside of Mercy Surgery Center-Springfield (Mo.), according to an April 12 report from NBC affiliate KYTV.

In January, Charles Turner pled guilty to first-degree domestic assault after stabbing an employee at the ASC. The employee survived the attack and Mr. Turner turned himself into police following the incident. 

Mr. Turner was the father of the victim's child and allegedly committed the crime because he became upset he could not visit his daughter after splitting with the victim.

