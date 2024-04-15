2 providers sentenced for $4M drug testing scheme

A physician and a chiropractor at a Kentucky pain clinic were sentenced for their roles in a scheme that defrauded Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance companies of more than $4 million.

The clinic's medical director, William Lawrence Siefert, MD, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison and ordered to pay $1.97 million in restitution. The clinic's owner and licensed chiropractor Timothy Ehn was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $3.78 million in restitution.

Dr. Ehn and Dr. Siefert billed for urine drug tests that were not medically necessary but were lucratively reimbursed by providers such as Medicare and Medicaid, according to an April 12 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Ehn was convicted of healthcare fraud and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. Dr. Siefert was convicted of healthcare fraud.