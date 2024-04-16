10 best, worst small cities to start a business

Cedar City, Utah, is the best small city to start a business, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 16, WalletHub determined the best and worst small cities to start a business. The site compared 1,334 cities across three key dimensions: business environment, access to resources and business costs. These dimensions were evaluated using 18 metrics, including average length of work week, financing accessibility and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best small cities to start a business:

1. Cedar City, Utah

2. St. George, Utah

3. Fort Myers, Fla.

4. Washington, Utah

5. Post Falls, Idaho

6. South Bradenton, Fla.

7. Morrisville, N.C.

8. Lehi, Utah

9. Altamonte Springs, Fla.

10. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Here are the 10 worst small cities to start a business:

1. Cupertino, Calif.

2. Saratoga, Calif.

3. Oakley, Calif.

4. Pacifica, Calif.

5. Potomac, Md.

6. Los Gatos, Calif.

7. Danville, Calif.

8. Gilroy, Calif.

9. Hercules, Calif.

10. Morgan Hill, Calif.