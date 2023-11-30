Washington clinic pays $644K to settle allegations it overbilled Medicare, Medicaid

Tumwater, Wash,-based sleep disorder practice Innovative Sleep Centers will pay $644,562 to resolve allegations it improperly billed Medicare and Medicaid.

Between 2013 and 2022, the eight-location system allegedly submitted three categories of false claims for payments at its clinics, the Justice Department said Nov. 29.

The three categories of false claims, according to the report:

1. Between January 2018 and December 2020, Innovative Sleep Centers allegedly submitted false claims for services performed by lower-level providers but billed under the company's medical director.

2. Between October 2013 and July 2022, Innovative Sleep Centers allegedly billed services provided by employees who were not qualified to perform office visits under the medical director's name.

3. Between January 2015 and December 2020, Innovative Sleep Centers submitted claims for sleep studies were performed by technologists who did not have credentials.