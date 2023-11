A proposed bill in the Florida House would eliminate noncompete agreements for physicians, NBC affiliate WCTV reported Nov. 29.

The bill aims to address the healthcare worker shortage; by 2035, the state is projected to see a shortage of nearly 18,000 physicians, the report said.

Florida put limits on some restrictive contracts in 2019, but the bill under consideration would eliminate noncompetes. There is a similar bill in the Senate, according to the report.