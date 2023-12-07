Adventist Health cuts ties with Blue Shield of California

As of Dec. 1, Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health will no longer accept Blue Shield of California insurance plans.

The contract termination impacts 17 Adventist sites of care across the state, according to a Dec. 1 notification posted to the system's website.

"We are deeply disappointed that after 11 months of negotiations, we were unable to reach an agreement with Blue Shield of California," the system said in the update.

The contract termination will impact all Blue Shield PPO, EPO, HMO, Medicare Advantage and Medi-Cal Managed Care HMO patients.

The termination may also affect patients of Adventist's ASC and outpatient care sites, according to the website.

The system said that it is still "open to discussions" with Blue Shield and will post further updates as they occur.