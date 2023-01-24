The Joint Commission announces 2022 safety award recipients

The Joint Commission, in partnership with the National Quality Forum, has announced the recipients of the 2022 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, with honorees including individual physicians and care organizations.

The three award recipients for the year include physician Jason Adelman, MD, North American Partners in Anesthesia and Dallas-based Parkland Health, according to a Jan. 24 press release.

Dr. Adelman is the chief patient safety officer, associate chief quality officer and executive director of the center for patient safety research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian in New York City.

He was honored, in part, due to his development of the wrong-patient retract-and-reorder measure, which detects wrong patient orders in electronic health data. He has also contributed to national and international safety recommendations, including for The Joint Commission.

NAPA is being honored for its anesthesia risk alerts program, which is in effect across 500 hospitals and ASCs nationwide. The program identifies risks for patients undergoing anesthesia, and makes a plan to mitigate those risks.

Parkland Health is recognized for its Extending Maternal Care After Pregnancy program in Dallas County, which provides women with high social needs access to postpartum care for 12 months following delivery.