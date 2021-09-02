Ophthalmology ASC hits decade of AAAHC accreditation

Livonia (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to partner company Sunerva Group.

The ophthalmology and oculoplastic-focused ASC has held this designation since 2011. The center offers cataract, cornea transplant, glaucoma, retina and oculoplastic procedures, among other services.

"Our accreditation status means the Livonia Outpatient Surgery Center has met nationally recognized quality standards set by the AAAHC," said medical director David Ellenberg, MD. "Patients who receive surgical care with us can be confident that they are receiving the highest level of care, next to zero infection rates and are being treated with the most advanced technology."