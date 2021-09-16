Healthcare accreditation panel mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for surveyors

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its surveyors, the organization said Sept. 15.

The mandate, which goes into effect Oct. 15, requires the association's surveyors to receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 requires using all the tools we have available,” said Noel Adachi, association president and CEO. “In making this decision, we reviewed CDC recommendations and considered the variety of local, state and facility requirements regarding the vaccination.”

The association was founded in 1979 and has accredited more than 6,100 healthcare organizations nationwide.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast