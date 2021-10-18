AAAHC invites physicians, administrators, nurses to become surveyors

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care is asking healthcare professionals to apply to become AAAHC surveyors, the organization said Oct. 18.

Physicians, nurses and administrators are considered qualified candidates. AAAHC also is looking for candidates with health plan and Life Safety Code experience.

AAAHC will notify candidates of next steps within 45 days of receiving applications.

Accepted candidates are required to participate in a two-day, in-person training session in the first quarter of 2022.