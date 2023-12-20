CRNA pay by state

The average annual salary for certified nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $205,770.
This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here is the average annual salary for CRNAs in each state:
Alabama: $191,200
Alaska: N/A
Arizona: $179,730
Arkansas: Estimate not released.
California: $246,510
Colorado: $185,860
Connecticut: $240,580
Delaware: $198,070
Florida: $174,390
Georgia: $190,800
Hawaii: N/A
Idaho: $181,110
Illinois: $238,440
Indiana: $220,020
Iowa: $211,010
Kansas: $169,410
Kentucky: $235,260
Louisiana: $179,140
Maine: $214,930
Maryland: $182,710
Massachusetts: $204,690
Michigan: $199,690
Minnesota: $222,540
Mississippi: $184,390
Missouri: $205,190
Montana: $203,430
Nebraska: 225590
Nevada: N/A
New Hampshire: $215,970
New Jersey: $232,630
New Mexico: $215,240
New York: $238,710
North Carolina: $214,740
North Dakota: This wage is equal to or greater than $115.00 per hour or $239,200 per year.
Ohio: $197,630
Oklahoma: $168,470
Oregon: $205,920
Pennsylvania: $203,620
Rhode Island: N/A
South Carolina: $195,840
South Dakota: $223,200
Tennessee: $174,170
Texas: $208,940
Utah: N/A
Vermont: $228,710
Virginia: $215,530
Washington: $222,610
West Virginia: $229,430
Wisconsin: $230,270
Wyoming: $205,270