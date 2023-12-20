CRNA pay by state

The average annual salary for certified nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $205,770.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is the average annual salary for CRNAs in each state:

Alabama: $191,200

Alaska: N/A

Arizona: $179,730

Arkansas: Estimate not released.

California: $246,510

Colorado: $185,860

Connecticut: $240,580

Delaware: $198,070

Florida: $174,390

Georgia: $190,800

Hawaii: N/A

Idaho: $181,110

Illinois: $238,440

Indiana: $220,020

Iowa: $211,010

Kansas: $169,410

Kentucky: $235,260

Louisiana: $179,140

Maine: $214,930

Maryland: $182,710

Massachusetts: $204,690

Michigan: $199,690

Minnesota: $222,540

Mississippi: $184,390

Missouri: $205,190

Montana: $203,430

Nebraska: 225590

Nevada: N/A

New Hampshire: $215,970

New Jersey: $232,630

New Mexico: $215,240

New York: $238,710

North Carolina: $214,740

North Dakota: This wage is equal to or greater than $115.00 per hour or $239,200 per year.

Ohio: $197,630

Oklahoma: $168,470

Oregon: $205,920

Pennsylvania: $203,620

Rhode Island: N/A

South Carolina: $195,840

South Dakota: $223,200

Tennessee: $174,170

Texas: $208,940

Utah: N/A

Vermont: $228,710

Virginia: $215,530

Washington: $222,610

West Virginia: $229,430

Wisconsin: $230,270

Wyoming: $205,270