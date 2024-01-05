Average cost to visit an anesthesiologist by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to visit an anesthesiologist, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.
Here is the average cash cost of an anesthesiologist visit in every state and Washington, D.C.:
Note: The prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging, and other physician visit fees that normally accompany an anesthesiologist visit.
Alabama: $103-$151
Alaska: $139-$205
Arizona: $116-$171
Arkansas: $102-$150
California: $128-$188
Colorado: $112-$165
Connecticut: $123-$181
Delaware: $119-$176
District of Columbia: $118-$174
Florida: $113-$166
Georgia: $106-$156
Hawaii: $107-$158
Idaho: $104-$153
Illinois: $118-$174
Indiana: $108-$158
Iowa: $98-$144
Kansas: $101-$149
Kentucky: $104-$153
Louisiana: $115-$169
Maine: $104-$153
Maryland: $122-$180
Massachusetts: $126-$186
Michigan: $116-$171
Minnesota: $131-$192
Mississippi: $105-$154
Missouri: $103-$152
Montana: $107-$158
Nebraska: $105-$155
Nevada: $111-$163
New Hampshire: $111-$164
New Jersey: $135-$199
New Mexico: $102-$151
New York: $127-$187
North Carolina: $102-$150
North Dakota: $113-$167
Ohio: $106-$156
Oklahoma: $113-$167
Oregon: $116-$170
Pennsylvania: $119-$176
Rhode Island: $127-$187
South Carolina: $108-$160
South Dakota: $101-$149
Tennessee: $102-$150
Texas: $110-$162
Utah: $115-$169
Vermont: $113-$166
Virginia: $110-$161
Washington: $122-$180
West Virginia: $110-$162
Wisconsin: $116-$171
Wyoming: $113-$166