Average cost to visit an anesthesiologist by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to visit an anesthesiologist, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Here is the average cash cost of an anesthesiologist visit in every state and Washington, D.C.:

Note: The prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging, and other physician visit fees that normally accompany an anesthesiologist visit.

Alabama: $103-$151

Alaska: $139-$205

Arizona: $116-$171

Arkansas: $102-$150

California: $128-$188

Colorado: $112-$165

Connecticut: $123-$181

Delaware: $119-$176

District of Columbia: $118-$174

Florida: $113-$166

Georgia: $106-$156

Hawaii: $107-$158

Idaho: $104-$153

Illinois: $118-$174

Indiana: $108-$158

Iowa: $98-$144

Kansas: $101-$149

Kentucky: $104-$153

Louisiana: $115-$169

Maine: $104-$153

Maryland: $122-$180

Massachusetts: $126-$186

Michigan: $116-$171

Minnesota: $131-$192

Mississippi: $105-$154

Missouri: $103-$152

Montana: $107-$158

Nebraska: $105-$155

Nevada: $111-$163

New Hampshire: $111-$164

New Jersey: $135-$199

New Mexico: $102-$151

New York: $127-$187

North Carolina: $102-$150

North Dakota: $113-$167

Ohio: $106-$156

Oklahoma: $113-$167

Oregon: $116-$170

Pennsylvania: $119-$176

Rhode Island: $127-$187

South Carolina: $108-$160

South Dakota: $101-$149

Tennessee: $102-$150

Texas: $110-$162

Utah: $115-$169

Vermont: $113-$166

Virginia: $110-$161

Washington: $122-$180

West Virginia: $110-$162

Wisconsin: $116-$171

Wyoming: $113-$166