Anesthesiologist compensation in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that provide insight into anesthesiologist compensation:

This information comes from Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2023."

1. Anesthesiologists make an average of $448,000 in total compensation annually.

2. The average incentive bonus for anesthesiologists is $68,000.

3. Male anesthesiologists earn $40,000 more than female anesthesiologists.

4. Most anesthesiologists, 65%, do not take on additional work to supplement their income.

5. Fifty-eight percent of anesthesiologists feel fairly paid.