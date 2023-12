New York employs the most anesthesiologists of any state.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the five states with the highest employment level of anesthesiologists and how many they employ:

1. New York: 2,210

2. New Jersey: 2,110

3. Illinois: 2,100

4. Michigan: 1,690

5. Washington: 1,600