5 highest paid anesthesiologists in Washington, DC

The highest paid anesthesiologist in Washington, D.C., earns $618,100 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest paid anesthesiologists in Washington, D.C., earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $618,100 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $606,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $596,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $586,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $573,600 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting