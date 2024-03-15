5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in San Antonio

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in San Antonio earns $718,300 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in San Antonio earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $718,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $716,300 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $710,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $657,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $618,200 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting