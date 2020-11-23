Tennessee health system opens GI practice

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Health opened a gastroenterology practice in Morristown, Tenn., recruiting a local gastroenterologist with more than 20 years of experience, the Citizen Tribune reported Nov. 20.

Siva Maran, MD, has practiced in Morristown since 1996. He recently joined Tennova Health.

Dr. Maran will see patients in Morristown but performs procedures at Tennova's facilities in Newport, Tenn., and in Jefferson City, Tenn.

Dr. Maran said to the publication: "I've been here 24 years; we try to do the best gastroenterology as much as possible. We try to spend time with the patients."

