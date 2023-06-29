One GI appoints new SVP of payer strategy

One GI, a Nashville-headquartered network of independent gastroenterology practices, has appointed Sean Mercado as the senior vice president of payer strategy, according to a June 28 news release shared with Becker's.

In his new role, Mr. Mercado will be responsible for leading all commercial and government contracting initiatives for One GI. These developments include a comprehensive portfolio contracting strategy which aims to optimize the organization's expansion strategy, according to the report.

CEO of One GI Robbie Allen endorsed Mr. Mercado's vast knowledge and experience in fostering payer partnerships and acuity for value-based contracting.