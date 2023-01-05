Meet the leaders of One GI

One GI is a management services organization that provides support for gastroenterologists in Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

Here are four leaders from One GI to know:

Robbie Allen: Mr. Allen is the CEO of One GI and has over 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry. He previously served as the CEO and founder of Neuromatrix and the CEO of Envision Orthopedics.

Bobby Rouse Jr.: Mr. Rouse oversees all finance, revenue cycle and accounting functions of One GI as its CFO. He previously served as CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Psychiatric Medical Care, according to LinkedIn.

Christa Newton: Ms. Newton is the COO of One GI and has nearly two decades of healthcare experience. Before joining One GI in 2021, she was the vice president of operations for Nashville, Tenn.-based Integrated Oncology Network, according to LinkedIn.

Michael Dragutsky, MD: Dr. Dragutsky is a member of the six-person medical leadership board and represents One GI on the national level. He oversees strategic and physician engagement initiatives alongside Mr. Allen and co-founded Gastroenterology Center of the MidSouth, now Gastro One, located in Memphis, Tenn., in 1996.