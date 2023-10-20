Male, female GIs see significant gap in Medicare reimbursement

Male and female gastroenterologists see a significant gap in CMS reimbursements, according to a 2023 report published by the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.

Despite a growing need for gastroenterologists nationwide, only about 23% of practitioners were women in 2019. That number is on the rise from 17.6% in 2017. While more women are practicing gastroenterology, a pay gap persists. According to CMS data cited in the report, male gastroenterologists receive an average of $94,416.28 a year in total Medicare payments. Female gastroenterologists receive significantly less, at $56,014.14 a year.

On average, female GIs have been in practice for shorter periods of time, with a median 17 years of experience compared to 28 years of experience for male GIs.

Men also perform more total services, with a median of 1,047. Male GIs also bill an average of 39 unique codes. Female GIs perform a median of 633 services and 32 unique codes.

"But even after adjustment for region, practice setting, number of services performed, average complexity and range of Medicare beneficiaries, and number of years of physician experience, female gastroenterologists are receiving less CMS payments, which can comprise a significant portion of their annual income," the study authors wrote, adding that further research is needed to understand and address gender pay gaps.