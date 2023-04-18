Kansas Gastroenterology, Columbia Medical Center enroll 1st patients in IBD trial

Wichita-based Kansas Gastroenterology and New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center have enrolled the first patients in Boomerang Medical's clinical trial evaluating the use of nerve stimulation as a potential treatment for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Boomerang Medical is a women-led bioelectronic medical company that was granted breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its bioelectronic IBD solution.

"The most fascinating aspect of this study is the possibility of managing IBD simply by stimulating the patient’s autonomic system to release anti-inflammatory mediators," Marco Zoccali, MD, a principal investigator for the trial at Columbia, said in an April 17 press release.